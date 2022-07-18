July 19, 1922: Show Time!

Since early that morning of July 19, 1922, a procession of people, cars and wagons had moved toward an imposing circus tent in a vacant field near the little town of Cameron, Missouri (population 3000 in 1922). By 3 pm, the tent was packed as The Gibsonians ascended the stage. Resplendent in summer-white tuxedos, Walter Kaye Bauer, Arthur William Crookes, Francis Havens, James H. Johnstone and Lloyd Loar blasted into their opening number, “The Optimist,” a lively medley of “southern melodies” and continued with a variedm program that included mandolin quintets and accompaniments. It was often noted in reviews that the five players together sounded as big as a full orchestra. The projection of the arch-top, f-hole mandolin family instruments clearly contributed to this, as did the well-crafted arrangements and the proficiency of the players. As the program progressed, various members of the ensemble were featured: Bauer stepped forward for a solo filled with rapid arpeggios and double stops in “La Sorella,” a Spanish dance; the haunting “Venetian Love Song” allowed Crookes to showcase the enormous richness of the K-5 mandocello; James H. Johnstone put down the mandobass to lead the banjo ensemble with Jazz improvisations on “Sunny South.” Lloyd Loar recreated his famous mandola solo, “The Rosary,” only this time on his new favorite instrument, the f-hole 10-string MV-5.

Thrilled though they may have been with the instrumental music, the audience was there to see their hometown heroine, Fisher Shipp, now Mrs. Loar. She had grown up in Brookfield, Missouri, just 60 miles up the road. Family members and friends were on the edge of their seats awaiting her appearance. Many of them recalled March of 1920, when a tornado had made a direct hit upon a Chautauqua tent in Omaha, Nebraska, while Shipp was on stage. She had been badly injured and spent several months recovering at her family home. Upon entering an almost identical tent, did that accident loom large in her memory? What trepidations might have entered Fisher Shipp’s mind as she waited backstage for her cue? Shipp, stylistically devoted to the great Sarah Bernhardt with her flamboyant costumes and her larger-than-life stage persona, would have been adamant that the show must go on. Perhaps on this occasion, she might have taken heart from the words of the brilliant Italian actress Eleanora Duse whose style was a complete opposite from Bernhardt. Duse coached a fellow actor on stage fright: “The fear is the gatekeeper to the unseen realm where art flows without effort. Push through the fear, let go the script, allow the truth to channel through you.” Fisher Shipp did just that. Her fans were elated as her readings were filled with passion and her three octave range handled her vocal selections effortlessly. “The Daffodils” touched every heart and “Annie Laurie” left no dry eyes.

The hour went by quickly. It was only with assurance that the group would be back that evening at 7:30 that the audience would allow them to leave the stage. (Account of a fabulous evening set by a reporter from the Journal Gazette included below).